First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 6,610,514 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,610,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,831,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 16.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 7.31% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.92. 1,391,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.08. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

