CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 143.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.86. 28,356,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598,524. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.46.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

