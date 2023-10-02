Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.66. 889,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,329. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.25 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.87.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

