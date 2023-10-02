CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,031,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 92,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 138,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $87.71. 2,817,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.82. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.52 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

