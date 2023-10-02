CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.60% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 80,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.