CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.68. 274,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,822. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.