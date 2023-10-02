CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cintas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

Cintas stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $482.09. 225,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.37. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $524.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.36.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

