CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.73. 3,245,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,105. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

