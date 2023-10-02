CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $72.38. 2,734,524 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

