CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $14.85 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,380,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.