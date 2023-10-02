CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,265 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,147 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,958 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,462,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,826,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,664,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,862,000 after buying an additional 509,613 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,512,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.08. 693,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,286. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $34.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

