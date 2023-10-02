Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

Medtronic stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,533. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.