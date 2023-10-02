Corundum Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after buying an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,174,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,873,000 after buying an additional 161,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.67. 246,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.