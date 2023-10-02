Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of F traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.36. 18,379,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,305,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

