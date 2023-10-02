Northern Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $7.70 on Monday, hitting $498.47. The stock had a trading volume of 507,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,360. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

