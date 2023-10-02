Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 39 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $395.39. 613,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $372.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

