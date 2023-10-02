Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $392.53. The stock had a trading volume of 911,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

