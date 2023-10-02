TKG Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.23. The company had a trading volume of 311,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,889. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.13.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

