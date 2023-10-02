Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Tops $0.0509 on Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $196,068.05 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,450,040,991 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,450,040,990.849155 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05137118 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $163,899.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.