NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $45.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00034063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 975,822,146 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 975,822,146 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.16042751 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $39,702,633.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

