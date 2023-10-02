Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $278.18 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Oasis Network has a market cap of $278.18 million and $10.10 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.16 or 0.06022961 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00034063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04366795 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $9,851,534.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

