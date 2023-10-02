Proton Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.52 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 22,214,414,248 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

