Internet Computer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.13 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $18.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00011355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00034063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000812 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,638,399 coins and its circulating supply is 445,448,437 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

