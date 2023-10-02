Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after acquiring an additional 178,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after acquiring an additional 98,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $203.23 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

