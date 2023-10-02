Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 3,749 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.28% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 259.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWO traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 55,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

