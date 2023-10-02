Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Chemung Financial makes up about 2.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co. owned approximately 7.46% of Chemung Financial worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 55.7% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 326,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 117,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemung Financial

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $37,060.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,775.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.87. 489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Chemung Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.