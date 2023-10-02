iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.