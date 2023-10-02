Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $263,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.00. 170,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,109. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.