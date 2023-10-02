Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $8.15 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $516.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $235.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.44. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $570.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

