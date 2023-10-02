Graypoint LLC Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,171 shares of company stock valued at $26,982,965. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded down $11.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $811.23. 152,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $847.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $806.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $779.51. The company has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

