Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,491.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,039,000 after buying an additional 1,043,468 shares during the last quarter.

IGF stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $41.84. 456,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,384. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

