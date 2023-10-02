Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,994,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,535. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.