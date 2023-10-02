Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 6,146 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.56% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 72,313.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,997,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,271,000 after buying an additional 57,917,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,400.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,095 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2,046.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 381,361 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,076,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,474,000. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

