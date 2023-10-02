Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,733 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 14.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,269,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

