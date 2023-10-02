Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.64. 3,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,406. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

