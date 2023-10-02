iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of WOOD traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.53. 3,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

