Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,433,900 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 4,815,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,037.7 days.
Currys Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSITF remained flat at $0.62 during trading on Monday. Currys has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 53 ($0.65) in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
About Currys
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
Featured Articles
