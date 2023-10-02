Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Frontier Group traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 832001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,964.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth $110,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.15.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

