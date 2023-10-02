Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Update

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 490 ($5.98) to GBX 510 ($6.23) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.
