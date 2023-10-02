Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,145,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 4,877,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.1 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($14.68) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.
