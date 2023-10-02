EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in September

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,088,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 984,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 640.0 days.

EDP Renováveis Trading Down 1.4 %

EDRVF traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDRVF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded EDP Renováveis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

