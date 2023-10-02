Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Reduced by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,265,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 996,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average is $213.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.