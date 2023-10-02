Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Expands By 15.7%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,097,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 1,812,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 313.0 days.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $0.39 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The Star Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.