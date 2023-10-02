Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in September

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 913,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
EDVMF traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.81. 180,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.40.
Endeavour Mining Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.
