Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in September

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 913,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

EDVMF traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.81. 180,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Endeavour Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EDVMF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($31.75) to GBX 2,350 ($28.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

