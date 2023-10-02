Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 220,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.1 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.20.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.0922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

