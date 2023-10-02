CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in September

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCRF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

