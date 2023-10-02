CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in September

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCRF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
