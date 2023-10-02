Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in September

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNIF remained flat at $10.81 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,976. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

