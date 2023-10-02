Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,963. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.