Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 94,722 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,722 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 2.12% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 79,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 453,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 214,808 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

