Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.73% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,040 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,699,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,623,966.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

EWG traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,444. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

